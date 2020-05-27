Washington, DC eases coronavirus restrictions

The US capital is relaxing lockdown restrictions following a sustained period of decreased coronavirus infections, Washington’s mayor says, announcing that restaurants and other businesses can reopen under social distancing guidelines.

All US states have taken some steps to ease the lockdowns aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, and the capital is joining them this week.

“Today I will be signing a mayor’s order that will lift the stay-at-home order” and move the city into a “Phase 1” reopening beginning Friday, Mayor Muriel Bowser tells a press conference.

“As we begin reopening … it’s critical that people wear masks, social distance, and continue to practice good hygiene,” she adds.

The United States has been more severely impacted by the pandemic than any country in the world, with more than 1.6 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 99,000 deaths.

Washington, a city of 700,000, is the seat of US government and a major tourist destination.

