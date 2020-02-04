Weinstein accuser tells court: ‘He is my rapist’

NEW YORK — A key accuser at Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial returns to the witness stand, a day after she became so upset while being questioned by the former movie mogul’s lawyers that the judge suspended her cross examination.

Subdued and somber in her third day testifying about her complex relationship with Weinstein, the woman stares at jurors and tells them: “I want the jury to know that he is my rapist.”

The woman is expected to be on the stand much of the day as Weinstein’s lawyers continue a painstaking review of her emails and other communications.

While dozens of women have accused Weinstein of sexual assault or harassment, he is on trial for allegations involving just two episodes with two women: The woman testifying and a former film and TV production assistant, Mimi Haleyi, who alleges he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006.

— AP