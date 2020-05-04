Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 3.5 million
search
home page
Live Now

High Court to reconvene for 2nd day of hearings on fate of Netanyahu, coalition

After hinting in 1st session that there’s no basis for baring indicted lawmaker from forming gov’t, justices to hear arguments on legitimacy of unprecedented rotational unity deal

By Jacob Magid Today, 8:04 am 0 Edit

Jacob Magid is the settlements correspondent for The Times of Israel.

Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut (C) during High Court of Justice deliberations on petitions against Benjamin Netanyahu being appointed prime minister, on May 3, 2020. (Yossi Zamir/POOL)
Supreme Court Chief Justice Esther Hayut (C) during High Court of Justice deliberations on petitions against Benjamin Netanyahu being appointed prime minister, on May 3, 2020. (Yossi Zamir/POOL)

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s developments as they unfold.

8:05 am

Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 3.5 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 3.5 million, with three quarters of them in Europe and the United States, a tally based on official sources showed.

At least 3,500,517 infections and 246,893 deaths have been recorded globally. Europe is the continent most affected with more than 1.5 million cases and over 143,000 fatalities.

The United States has registered more than 1.1 million cases and 67,000 deaths.

The numbers around the world reflect only a fraction of the real figures as many countries test only serious cases.

— AFP

8:05 am

China reports three new cases; all brought from overseas

China reported three new coronavirus cases Monday, all brought from overseas, and no additional deaths.

A total of 481 people remain in the hospital because of the virus, with about 1,000 under monitoring and isolation after showing symptoms or testing positive without symptoms.

China has reported 4,633 deaths from COVID-19 among 82,880 cases.

— AP

8:04 am

High Court to reconvene for 2nd day of hearings on fate of Netanyahu, coalition

The High Court of Justice will reconvene for the second day of hearings on petitions against allowing indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a government and against the unprecedented rotational unity deal that he inked with Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz.

Sunday’s hearings in front of an expanded panel of 11 justices were dominated first by representatives of Likud, Blue and White and the relevant branches of government, who all urged the court not to intervene in Netanyahu’s appointment. They were followed by the petitioners, who argued that the justices were obligated to step in. Like yesterday, the hearing will  be broadcast live.

Today at 10 a.m., the court will hear further petitions concerning the controversial aspects of the three-year coalition deal negotiated by Netanyahu and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz.

The agreement includes profound changes to Israel’s constitutional order, some of which contradict established laws, tradition and precedent.

read more:
comments
Live Now
8:05 am

Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 3.5 million

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 3.5 million, with three quarters of them in Europe and the United States, a tally based on official sources showed.

At least 3,500,517 infections and 246,893 deaths have been recorded globally. Europe is the continent most affected with more than 1.5 million cases and over 143,000 fatalities.

The United States has registered more than 1.1 million cases and 67,000 deaths.

The numbers around the world reflect only a fraction of the real figures as many countries test only serious cases.

— AFP