Man arrested for ‘going wild’ on motorcycle at Ashdod beach, found with knife
search
home page

Man arrested for ‘going wild’ on motorcycle at Ashdod beach, found with knife

Police say suspect had his license revoked 2 weeks ago but continued to ride his bike in way that endangers passersby

By TOI staff Today, 8:28 pm 0 Edit
A man suspected of endangering beachgoers is seen driving on a motorcycle in the southern city of Ashdod on September 11, 2020. (Screen capture: YouTube)
A man suspected of endangering beachgoers is seen driving on a motorcycle in the southern city of Ashdod on September 11, 2020. (Screen capture: YouTube)

Police on Friday arrested a suspect in Ashdod for allegedly endangering bathers at a beach in the southern city with his motorcycle.

Officers who arrested the suspect found a knife on his person, according to a police statement.

The suspect had his license revoked two weeks ago, but continued to ride his motorcycle and did so in a dangerous manner, police added.

Police said officers were dispatched to the beach after receiving reports of a man “going wild” with his motorcycle and endangering beach-goers. Upon arresting the suspect, police seized his motorcycle.

Police said they would request an extension of the suspect’s remand when he appears before a court.

read more:
comments