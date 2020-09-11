Man arrested for ‘going wild’ on motorcycle at Ashdod beach, found with knife

Police on Friday arrested a suspect in Ashdod for allegedly endangering bathers at a beach in the southern city with his motorcycle.

Officers who arrested the suspect found a knife on his person, according to a police statement.

The suspect had his license revoked two weeks ago, but continued to ride his motorcycle and did so in a dangerous manner, police added.

Police said officers were dispatched to the beach after receiving reports of a man “going wild” with his motorcycle and endangering beach-goers. Upon arresting the suspect, police seized his motorcycle.

Police said they would request an extension of the suspect’s remand when he appears before a court.