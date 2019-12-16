Man dies in fire in Haifa industrial area

A man in his 30s died overnight Sunday in a fire in an industrial area of Haifa, authorities said.

The man died in a fire near a storage area on the city’s Ya’akov Salomon Street.

The man’s body was found in a temporary shelter at the scene when firefighters were called to the fire.

He was severely burned and paramedics declared his death.

Police said they have opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the unidentified man’s death.