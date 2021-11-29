Man seriously injured in Jerusalem terror attack released from intensive care

A man seriously injured in a deadly terror attack in Jerusalem’s Old City last week has been released from intensive care, the hospital where he is being treated announced Monday.

Shaare Zedek Medical Center said 26-year-old Aharon Yehuda Imergreen’s condition was improving and that he will remain in the hospital to undergo several more operations.

His family asked the Israeli public to pray for his full recovery.

“A Hanukkah miracle,” a statement from the hospital said, referring to the Jewish holiday that began this week.

Imergreen was one of several people wounded in the shooting attack, in which Eli Kay was killed.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Newsletter email address Get it By signing up, you agree to the terms

Kay, an employee at the Western Wall Heritage Foundation who had made aliyah from South Africa, was heading to work when he was fatally shot by terrorist Fadi Abu Skhaydam.

Abu Shkhaydam, an East Jerusalem Palestinian who taught at a public school in the city, was shot dead by police at the scene, following a brief gun battle. According to Israeli authorities, he was a member of Hamas’s political wing.