Man shot dead in northern city

A man was fatally shot in the northern city of Baqa al-Gharbiya on Tuesday morning.

Three injured people, all in their 30s, arrived in a vehicle at a local police station, Hebrew media reported. One was in critical condition, one seriously injured and another lightly hurt, apparently from shots that had been fired at their car as they sat in it.

Video from the scene showed a gray sedan with bullet holes in the door.

All three were taken to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera, where doctors declared one of the men dead.

Police opened an investigation into the incident and forensic teams arrive in Baqa al-Gharbiya to search for evidence.

The death brought to 44 the number of Arab Israelis killed since the beginning of the year, amid a recent spate of deadly and violent incidents in Arab communities, many involving gunfire.

Last Thursday a man was shot dead in the town of Jatt, which lies close to Baqa al-Gharbiya. Another man was lightly injured by a Molotov cocktail he was holding as he sat next to the victim in their car, Israel Police said at the time.

Recent years have seen an increase in killings and gun crime in Arab Israeli communities. Arab leaders say police largely ignore the violence, which includes family feuds, mafia turf wars, and violence against women.

A number of demonstrations and large rallies have been held to protest what Arab Israelis say is a failure to adequately deal with the wave of criminal violence within the community.

Only 30 percent of the alleged murders in the Arab Israeli community in 2019 — 27 out of 88 — have been solved, the Haaretz daily reported.

Thirty-six percent of Arab Israelis have a sense of personal insecurity in the community where they live due to violence, compared to 12.8% among Jewish Israelis, according to a 2019 report by the Abraham Fund.

Baladna, a nonprofit organization, has reported that young Arab Israelis are the most likely to be killed within the community — more than half of those murdered are 18 to 34 years old.