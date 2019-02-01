Man shot to death in suspected gang hit

A man was killed and another seriously wounded in a shooting early Friday in the central city of Rehovot, police said.

The two were brought to Kaplan Medical Center in Rehovot following the shooting, where doctors pronounced the death of the 20-year-old. The other victim was 25.

Police said an investigation has been opened into the shooting.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

According to the Ynet news site, the two were known to police and it is suspected they were feuding with others in the city.

The news site said the culprit(s) who carried out the shooting likely arrived on a motorcycle and shot the two from close range before fleeing.