The body politic

Minister’s beach pics go viral; PM: ‘Stop putting the men to shame’

Cabinet members poke fun at Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov after footage of his chiseled body is a hit online; he responds that he’s just helping market Israel’s coastline

By TOI staff 21 June 2021, 10:32 am Edit
Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov at the beach, June 19, 2021 (video screen grab)
Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov at the beach, June 19, 2021 (video screen grab)

A video of Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov went viral over the weekend, with the citizenry rather impressed by the new cabinet member’s muscular physique.

The clip was shared online under the caption: “Something they forgot to tell us about the new government: Yoel Razvozov is the most handsome tourism minister we’ve ever had.”

The 40-year-old Razvozov, a member of Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party, was in the past a successful judoka, representing Israel at the European Championships, the World Championships and the Olympics.

He entered public life after a number of injuries ended his professional career, but is still a keen athlete and surfs regularly.

Yesh Atid MK Yoel Razvozov (Courtesy)

At Sunday’s cabinet meeting , Razvozov was teased by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“Yoel, stop putting the men to shame in front of their women,” the premier quipped.

According to Channel 12 news, Razvozov blushed but quickly responded that he was simply doing his job.

“It’s just for marketing Israeli beaches,” the minister said.

