Minister’s beach pics go viral; PM: ‘Stop putting the men to shame’

A video of Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov went viral over the weekend, with the citizenry rather impressed by the new cabinet member’s muscular physique.

The clip was shared online under the caption: “Something they forgot to tell us about the new government: Yoel Razvozov is the most handsome tourism minister we’ve ever had.”

The 40-year-old Razvozov, a member of Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party, was in the past a successful judoka, representing Israel at the European Championships, the World Championships and the Olympics.

He entered public life after a number of injuries ended his professional career, but is still a keen athlete and surfs regularly.

At Sunday’s cabinet meeting , Razvozov was teased by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

“Yoel, stop putting the men to shame in front of their women,” the premier quipped.

משהו ששכחו לספר לנו על הממשלה החדשה:

According to Channel 12 news, Razvozov blushed but quickly responded that he was simply doing his job.

“It’s just for marketing Israeli beaches,” the minister said.