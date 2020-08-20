Ministers push off vote on virus czar’s proposal for fighting pandemic

A vote on coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu’s proposal for containing the COVID-19 pandemic was pushed off on Thursday, following a tense meeting of the so-called coronavirus cabinet.

Ultra-Orthodox ministers Aryeh Deri and Yaakov Litzman led the opposition to the plan, claiming it would prevent prayers at synagogues, according to leaks picked up by Hebrew media.

The meeting marked the third time the coronavirus cabinet discussed Gamzu’s “Traffic Light” outline and failed to approve it. The next discussion of the proposal will be held on Monday.

The goal of the plan is to lower the infection rate to 400 new daily confirmed cases within four weeks. If the rate of infection is not slowed by September 10, new restrictions will take effect starting from Rosh Hashanah, on September 18, until October 11, after the Sukkot holiday.

Channel 12 reported that the proposed regulations include, in “red” areas with high infection rates, a limit on going more than 500 meters away from one’s home; limiting gatherings to immediate family members; shutting down the education system, except for special education; and closing most of the public transportation system.

In other areas, the steps would include closing malls, markets, indoor dining in restaurants, events, shows and tourism. The education system would only be open to Grade 3 and under, and special education programs. Private businesses’ employee office attendance would be limited to 30 percent capacity, the report said.

After the meeting, Gamzu said, “Cabinet ministers expressed support for the outline and for avoiding a lockdown.”

Gamzu also called for a “total halt” to flights to the Ukrainian city of Uman, for fear an annual Rosh Hashanah pilgrimage by religious Jews could spread the virus.

Infection rates remain high, amid fears that communal prayers and family gatherings over the holidays of Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Sukkot could cause a renewed spike.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat were both pushing for a full nationwide lockdown in the coming weeks, while Gamzu has reservations, the Walla news website reported on Thursday, citing cabinet ministers and senior officials.

In the first wave of infection in March and April, Netanyahu imposed a lengthy nationwide lockdown with the support of then-Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman-Tov.

The measure succeeded in driving down cases, but was accompanied by historic economic damage.

The government’s failure to establish an effective testing and contact-tracing system meant that infections spiraled quickly out of control once the lockdown was lifted. Since then, many ministers have taken a strong stand against lockdowns.

Gamzu has been a vocal opponent of sweeping lockdowns, favoring localized restrictions on outbreak hotspots. But that policy has not been approved by the coronavirus cabinet thus far.

Army Radio reported Thursday that according to the draft plan promoted by Gamzu, gatherings in “red” zones with high infection rates will be capped at 20 people in outdoor areas and 10 people indoors. In “green” zones with low infection rates, 250 will be allowed to gather outdoors and 100 indoors.

“It’s a good plan, but it isn’t clear whether it’s implementable,” Walla quoted an unnamed senior minister as saying. “Israel is a small country and I’m not sure we can really make a distinction between different areas.”

The high infection rates combined with pressure from Netanyahu have reportedly forced Gamzu to consider a lockdown over the Jewish fall holidays.

The Health Ministry on Thursday night confirmed 868 new coronavirus cases since midnight, bringing the total count since the start of the pandemic to 99,201.

There were 23,870 confirmed active cases, of which 389 were in serious condition, including 114 on ventilators. Another 159 were in moderate condition and the rest had mild or no symptoms.

The death toll — which leaped Wednesday by more than 50, after fatalities at senior living homes not previously counted were added to the tally — grew by another 11 since midnight, reaching a total of 795.

The ministry said that of 28,391 coronavirus test results returned on Wednesday, 6.2 percent were positive.