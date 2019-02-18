Model Bar Rafaeli’s father convicted of death threats in road rage incident

The Kfar Saba Magistrate’s Court on Sunday sentenced the father of Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli to a three-month suspended prison term for a 2016 road rage incident.

Rafi Refaeli was convicted of threatening to kill Hod Hasharon deputy mayor Yoav Rozen in August, 2016, the Ynet news website reported. Rozen apparently wasn’t driving fast enough for Refaeli, who honked, tried to pass Rozen on the right, then yelled at Rozen several times “your daughter is a whore, I will kill you.”

The presiding judge rejected Refaeli’s alibi, accepting the eyewitness testimony and noted that the GPS of Refaeli’s cellphone placed him at the scene of the incident where he was “driving in a wild manner.”

The prosecution had sought a six-month service sentence as well as a fine and compensation for Rozen.

“I am surprised, We will appeal,” Rafaeli said after the conviction and sentence.

Refaeli’s tribulations do not end with the conviction. He, his wife and their daughter, model Bar Refaeli, are still facing possible charges of tax offenses, perjury, and money laundering.

Despite the pending indictments hanging over her head, Bar Refaeli will be one of the presenters when Israel hosts the 2019 Eurovision song contest in Tel Aviv in May.

Earlier this year it was reported organizers were worried Refaeli may be too busy with her legal case to devote enough time to rehearsals for the show, as well as concerned about ethical and public image issues that may come with having a host under indictment.

Last June, Refaeli appealed a massive bill handed to her by the Tax Authority, which had determined that she had hidden tens of millions of shekels of income in several cases of tax evasion, including falsely claiming to not have lived in Israel in 2009-2010.

Refaeli claimed that during the period covered by the tax bill, she was living abroad with her then boyfriend, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.