Moderate Democrat Max Rose set to endorse Michael Bloomberg for president

WASHINGTON (JTA) — Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y., a moderate Democrat from Staten Island, is set to endorse Michael Bloomberg for president.

Rose, a Jewish army veteran, is one of at least nine Democrats with national security backgrounds who flipped seats from Republican to Democratic in the 2018 presidential election, and whose districts voted for President Donald Trump in 2016.

The New York Post on Monday reported Rose’s plans, which have yet to be formally announced.

Bloomberg, who is self-funding his race, occupies the center-right flank of the still crowded Democratic field, but he says he will use his campaign resources to back whoever emerges as the Democratic nominee.