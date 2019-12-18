Mother arrested in north after confessing to stabbing her infant son

A woman in northern Israel was arrested Wednesday after allegedly stabbing her infant son, who is in serious condition.

The 23-year-old mother in Ilut immediately called the police hotline and confessed to the crime, according to police.

The infant was brought with stab wounds to a clinic in Ilut before being taken by helicopter to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa for treatment.

Police said the mother was lightly hurt after trying to hurt herself and taken to a hospital in nearby Nazareth.

A police statement did not give a possible motive for the alleged stabbing.

“At this stage the mother has been arrested and an investigation into the matter is underway,” the statement said.