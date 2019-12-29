Multiple injuries reported in stabbing at synagogue in Monsey, New York

Several people have been injured in a stabbing at a synagogue in the New York suburb of Monsey, according to multiple reports from the scene.

A man reportedly used a machete to attack people attending a Hanukkah celebration.

Clips being circulated on social media show ambulances and security personal rushing to the site.

The Orthodox Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region said on Twitter that,”At 9:50 this eve, a call came in about a mass stabbing at 47 Forshay Road in Monsey (Rockland County; 30 miles North of NYC). It’s the house of a Hasidic Rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals.”

On December 10, two shooters entered the JC Kosher Supermarket in Jersey City, New Jersey, killing three people before being killed by police themselves. Authorities said they were motivated by a hatred of Jews and law enforcement.