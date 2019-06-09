Navy dispatched over attempt to damage cargo ship off Haifa

Israeli naval forces were sent Sunday morning to a cargo ship off the coast of Haifa following an attempt to damage the vessel.

According to Hebrew media reports, a fire broke out on the ship and a number of unknown figures were discovered aboard.

The ship, which was a few kilometers from Haifa, had arrived from Turkey.

The incident was suspected to be criminal and not terror related.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Further details of the incident were barred from publication by the military censor.