Netanyahu seeking to meet with Trump two weeks before elections – report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is hoping to meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington just two weeks before April’s national elections, the Israel Hayom daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Sources told the pro-Netanyahu paper that arrangements for the meeting have yet to be finalized, but that it would be held at the White House while Netanyahu is in Washington for the American Israel Public Affairs Committee policy conference in March.

“The prime minister regularly speaks at the annual AIPAC conference and the plan is that he will travel to Washington this year too, despite the proximity to the elections,” a source close to Netanyahu source told the paper.

The two men last met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in September 2018.

This year’s AIPAC conference is scheduled for March 24-26, two weeks before the elections on April 9.

Netanyahu and Trump may meet even earlier, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland at the end of the month.

The form runs January 22-25; however, it is not yet clear if Trump will make it to the annual gathering of world leaders, in light of to the US federal government shutdown.

A White House source told Israel Hayom, “At the moment we don’t have anything to announce.”

Along with the prime minister, the AIPAC conference also invites other senior figures in Israeli politics, including the leaders of political parties from both the coalition and the opposition. The roster of speakers for this year’s conference has not yet been published.

