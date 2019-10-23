Northern Israel bookstore owner apologizes for selling ‘Mein Kampf’ in Arabic

The owner of a bookstore in the northern town of Reinah has apologized after his shop was found to be selling an Arabic translation of Adolf Hitler’s “Mein Kamf,” saying he didn’t realize the book incited against Jews.

According to Channel 12 news, a social activist spotted Hitler’s book at the shop last week and told the store owner that the book should not be sold.

The store owner told Channel 12 that his son had taken the book from the warehouse and put it on the shelves without understanding the seriousness of the matter, and that it had been removed from sale as soon as he was informed of the nature of the book.

“My shop has existed for many years and no such case has happened to me,” he said. “As soon as it was brought to my attention, I immediately removed the books. I did not know at all about it. It will not happen again. We will be more careful in the future. I apologize to anyone who was hurt.”

No complete edition of “Mein Kampf,” which laid the ideological foundation of Nazism, has ever been published in Hebrew.