Number of active virus patients drops below 2,000 as restaurants reopen

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Israel dropped below 2,000 on Wednesday evening, with 77 patients recovering from the virus since the previous day.

Health Ministry figures showed 36 new cases in the past 24 hours, 13 more than Tuesday’s figure, while the number of active cases dropped to 1,942. The total number of cases was 16,793.

Forty-one patients were in serious condition, 38 of whom were on ventilators — a 24-hour increase of four and five patients, respectively. This week has seen the first rise in patients on ventilators in over a month and a half.

Another 34 carriers were in moderate condition and the rest were displaying mild symptoms, the Health Ministry said.

No additional deaths were reported, with Monday’s death count holding at 281.

The ministry said 6,606 tests were conducted on Tuesday, compared to 5,198 tests on Monday, 3,605 on Sunday and 704 on Saturday.

Three students at the Gymnasia high school in Jerusalem’s Rehavia neighborhood were diagnosed with COVID-19, likely forcing the school to shut down just weeks after reopening.

The Education Ministry said Wednesday that 21 students altogether had contracted the coronavirus, forcing two schools and eight daycare centers to shut down and requiring 418 students and staff to be quarantined.

In Tel Aviv, the municipality tested 40 foreign workers and found that 10 of them were carriers of the virus, Channel 13 reported.

The newly instituted coronavirus cabinet tasked with facilitating the government’s response to the virus is concerned that while the number of active cases continues to drop, fewer people are coming in to be tested, according to the network, which also said the coronavirus cabinet has expressed concern that even fewer Israelis will seek to get tested during the Shavuot holiday on Friday.

Recent weeks have seen a sharp drop-off in the number of new virus cases, with the country lifting restrictions on movement, businesses and educational institutions.

Restaurants, pubs, hotels, pools and other establishments began opening up and hosting patrons Wednesday morning, hours after authorities gave the go-ahead to ease pandemic restrictions and allow some of the last businesses remaining shut amid coronavirus to reopen.