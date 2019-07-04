On July 4, ‘Trump Square’ dedicated in Petah Tikva

JERUSALEM (JTA) — The central Israeli city of Petah Tikva on Wednesday dedicated a city square in honor of US President Donald Trump.

“Donald Trump Square” was inaugurated on Wednesday to thank Trump for his support of Israel, especially the president’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the mayor said.

The square is located near the city’s municipal building and includes a fountain with an illuminated sculpture incorporating the Israeli and American flags.

“Israel never had a president who is as supportive and helpful as US President Donald Trump,” Petah Tikva Mayor Rami Greenberg said at the unveiling of the small piece of real estate on Wednesday. “It is only fitting to name a major square in the fourth-largest Israeli city after him.”

A sign at the square calls Trump “the first to acknowledge Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel.”

Last month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu named a new community on the Golan Heights after the president to thank him for recognizing Israel’s sovereignty over the territory.

Foreign Minister Israel Katz, who previously served as transportation minister, has said that a new elevated train stop in the Old City of Jerusalem would be named for Trump.

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman did not attend the Petah Tikva ceremony, but did send a personal message saying that “President Trump deeply cares about Israel and it is clear to him Israelis understand and value this, and know these feelings are mutual.”