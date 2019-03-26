PA minister announces austerity measures to mitigate budgetary crisis

Palestinian Authority Finance Minister Shukri Bishara announced a series of austerity measures on Sunday that the Ramallah-based Palestinian leadership says in necessary to confront a budgetary shortfall.

Bishara made the announcement after the PA refused to receive tens of millions of dollars in tax revenues last month that Israel collected on its behalf, to protest a new Israeli law that seeks to push Ramallah end its policy of issuing payments to security prisoners and the families of dead terrorists.

The law cuts Israeli payments to the Palestinian Authority by the amount it is estimated to give in what has been nicknamed “pay for slay” funding.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Outgoing PA Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah said in late February that the Jewish state withheld last month NIS 41,800,000 ($11,516,000) of its monthly transfer of taxes to Ramallah. Hamdallah said that in response, the Palestinians rejected all tax funds from Israel.

PA President Mahmoud Abbas has said the Palestinians will not accept any part of the taxes that Israel gathers on its behalf in future months as well, if the Jewish state does not transfer the full amount to Ramallah.

Bishara told the Sunday press conference that a team of Palestinian officials led by Abbas had decided that until Israel hands over the entirety of the tax transfers, the PA will pay its employees who earn below NIS 2000 ($550) their full monthly salaries but its other workers will only receive part of their wages.

“We will spend money in accordance with our priorities in a logical, rational and just manner and in a way that does not impact the services provided to citizens,” Bishara said, noting the team led by Abbas could amend its decision in future months depending on changes in the PA’s finances.

Approximately 40% of PA workers receive salaries less than NIS 2000.

Bishara added that the austerity measures include the PA stopping all appointments, promotions and bonuses; halting all new property and car purchases; and cutting expenses on travel, hosting guests and fuel.

The PA undertook similar moves in 2012 when Israel withheld taxes from it over its efforts to gain international recognition.

The taxes Israel gathers for the PA account for about half of Ramallah’s budget, while international aid, which has dramatically decreased in recent years, and local duties make up for the rest of it.

Bishara also stated that PA Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki will reach out to Arab banks, Islamic funds, the Arab League and China “to activate” a financial safety net for the Palestinians.