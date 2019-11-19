Palestinian arrested for Facebook threats to settler leader

A Palestinian man from the West Bank was arrested early Tuesday for allegedly making deaths threats on the Facebook page of settler leader Yossi Dagan, chairman of the Samaria Regional Council.

Israel Defense Forces together with Israel Police detained the suspect in a late night raid on his home in Hebron and brought him in for questioning.

Among other threats the suspect allegedly wrote on Dagan’s page, “Death to the Jews. We will come to your home, don’t worry” and “We will come for you and we will kill you.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

According to the reports Dagan was briefed by security officials about the development, and security equipment was installed near his home. In addition police patrols were initiated in the area of his home in the West Bank settlement of Shavei Shomron.

Dagan had informed regional police of the threats against him, which began about a month ago, and police then passed on the information to security forces leading to the arrest.

During a recent council meeting Dagan said that he was not afraid and that he trusted the security forces to protect him. “Our mission is to build the Shomron, and to bring a million Jewish, not threat will deter us,” he said according to Hebre-language reports.

Protection around Dagan was boosted in the past after the Hamas terror group published a video in 2018 showing his home and calling it a “quality target.”