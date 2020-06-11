Palestinian car torched in week’s second apparent hate crime

Palestinians in the northern West Bank village of Jamma’in woke up Thursday morning to discover their town had been targeted in an apparent hate crime, with a parked car torched and Hebrew graffiti spray-painted on the wall of a nearby home.

It was the second such attack this week, taking place three days after 12 cars in the nearby village of As-Sawiya were vandalized and the same Hebrew phrase of “the nation of Israel lives” was graffitied on a nearby wall along with a Star of David.

In the earlier incident, a security camera caught a hooded suspect with a backpack walking up to a vehicle, bending down and slashing its tires. A home nearby was found daubed with a Star of David and the phrase “The nation of Israel lives.” Police opened an investigation, but have yet to make an arrest.

Police did not immediately respond to request for comment on Thursday’s incident.

The apparent hate crimes came against the backdrop of what the Yesh Din rights group says has been a particularly violent three months from March through May, during which Palestinian villages were targeted 44 times in so-called price tag attacks.

Of those cases, 21 involved violence against Palestinians while the remainder of the attacks targeted property, according to Yesh Din.

Fourteen of the incidents took place in the Nablus area of the northern West Bank, 10 cases were documented in the Ramallah area of the central West Bank and eight cases were reported in the Hebron area of the southern West Bank.

Despite dozens of hate crimes targeting Palestinians and their property over the past year, arrests of suspects have been exceedingly rare.