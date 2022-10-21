Islamic Jihad member killed during overnight IDF arrest raid in Jenin

A young Palestinian man, apparently affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group, was killed early Friday morning during an Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian health officials said.

According to the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry, 19-year-old Salah al-Buraiki suffered a mortal wound in the neck, while three others were wounded by live gunshots to their limbs.

Al-Buraiki’s body was wrapped with the flag of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad during his funeral, however, the terror group did not immediately claim him as a member.

A wanted Jenin resident in his 20s, identified by Palestinian media as Baraa Alownah, was detained by Israeli security forces during the arrest raid.

A Border Police spokesman said Alownah was a member of Islamic Jihad, and was wanted over suspected involvement in terror activities and committing attacks.

A video published by Palestinian media outlets showed Alownah attempting to flee troops while being escorted into a military vehicle.

شاهد| محاولة الأسير براء علاونة الهروب من بين جنود الاحتلال لحظة اعتقاله خلال اقتحام مدينة جنين، الليلة. pic.twitter.com/rRV4o5z4Ue — شبكة فلسطين للحوار (@paldf) October 21, 2022

The Israel Defense Forces and police said that during the arrest of Alownah, armed men hurled explosives and opened fire at troops.

The military said soldiers returned fire at the gunmen, adding that “hits were identified.”

The IDF added that another three suspects were detained in other areas of the West Bank overnight.

Friday’s arrest came amid an ongoing IDF anti-terror offensive in the West Bank following a series of Palestinian attacks that killed 19 people earlier this year. Four soldiers have been killed in the West Bank in attacks and during the arrest operations.

The offensive has so far netted more than 2,000 arrests during the near-nightly raids in Palestinian cities, towns, and villages, according to the military. It has also left 123 Palestinians dead, many of them while carrying out attacks or during clashes with security forces.

Palestinian gunmen meanwhile have repeatedly targeted military posts, troops operating along the West Bank security barrier, Israeli settlements and civilians on the roads in recent months.

Israel on Thursday evening shuttered the Salem crossing in the northern West Bank — predominantly used by Arab Israelis who travel to the Palestinian city of Jenin and the surrounding area — following repeated shooting attacks in the area.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.