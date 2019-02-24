Pittsburgh mayor visits Jerusalem memorial to synagogue shooting victims

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto visited a memorial in Jerusalem on Sunday to commemorate the victims of the deadly shooting last year at the Tree of Life synagogue in his city.

Eleven people were killed in Pittsburgh during the October 27 shooting, which came as worshipers gathered for Saturday morning prayers.

US authorities have said Robert Bowers, who is facing federal charges over the shooting, raged against Jews while opening fire and later when he was taken into custody.

Peduto, who is in Israel for a conference of US mayors, planted an olive tree at the site to memorialize those killed.

“I have a long history with the Tree of Life congregation, I knew some of the victims personally,” he said, according to a statement from the Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF).

“Unlike 80 years ago [in Germany], when Jews were murdered, when synagogues were destroyed and businesses were shattered, when the community called this time, the police didn’t turn their back, they ran in to help. Politicians didn’t look the other way or try to hide, they stood up and said never again,” Peduto added.

“And business leaders and community leaders gathered as one and said ‘an attack against one is an attack against us all.'”

The shooting, in which seven people were also wounded, was the deadliest attack on Jews in American history.

The plague to the Tree of Life victims was installed at the 9/11 Living Memorial Plaza in the Arazim Valley outside Jerusalem, which KKL-JNF has said “is the only one outside of the United States to include all the names of the 9/11 victims.”