PM claims Gantz going for minority gov’t with Arab backing, urges mass protests

With mere days left until Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz’s mandate to form a government ends, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a conference call with Likud ministers and MKs over the weekend, in which he claimed Blue and White have decided to try and establish a minority government based on the support of Arab majority parties. Netanyahu called on them to help organize mass public opposition to such a move.

Netanyahu told party officials Blue and White’s leadership made the decision and was no longer engaged in efforts to convince the party’s more hawkish quarters. It was not clear what Netanyahu’s comments were based on. The prime minister has made similar claims on numerous occasions in the past.

A third election, Netanyahu told officials, was “a disaster.” But “a minority government dependent on the Joint List is even worse.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

He said such a government, “dependent on supporters of Islamic Jihad and Hamas,” would be “historically dangerous” to the Jewish state.

“We need to rally the public to bring down such a government immediately.”

According to the Ynet news site, Netanyahu added: “We’ll stop a move to form a minority government. Or we will form a powerful opposition that will sweep in millions of Israelis opposed to such a move.”

Gantz was set to meet President Reuven Rivlin Saturday evening, four days before his deadline to form a government expires, as he accuses Netanyahu of deliberately torpedoing talks.

A statement Friday from the President’s Residence said the meeting was scheduled at Gantz’s request and “following conversations between the president and a wide range of political figures regarding the establishment of a government as soon as possible.”

Gantz has until November 20 to form a government.

He asked to meet with Rivlin “to discuss the challenges of forming a government and to seek his advice,” according to a statement on Gantz’s Facebook page.

With few days remaining, Gantz reiterated his commitment to assembling a “broad liberal unity government,” but said he remained open to alternatives.

Gantz was tasked last month by Rivlin with putting together a coalition after Netanyahu failed to do so following elections in September, which left both Blue and White and the premier’s Likud short of a governing majority with their respective allies.

Unity talks have floundered over Netanyahu and his right-wing religious partners’ insistence on negotiating as a joint bloc, a condition rejected by Blue and White, and Gantz’s ruling out of sitting in a government with the Likud leader as he faces corruption charges.

Gantz met Thursday with Avigdor Liberman, whose Yisrael Beytenu party holds the balance of power in the Knesset. Liberman, a right-wing secularist, campaigned on forcing a unity government between Likud and Blue and White that does not include ultra-Orthodox or “messianist” parties if neither could form a government without him after the September 17 vote.

“I really admire Liberman’s adherence to his principles and his desire to form a unity government that I’m also working to establish,” Gantz said in the statement.

Gantz said he hoped to reach an agreement by next week to avoid “unnecessary and costly elections” and blamed Netanyahu for the political impasse.

The Blue and White leader called on Likud’s right-wing allies not to let Netanyahu “drag” the country to a third round of elections in less than a year.

Gantz also cast doubt on Netanyahu’s ability to function full-time as prime minister if indicted.

“Put Israel before everything, come to quick negotiations without the immunity bloc and we’ll be ready for compromises that meet our principles,” he said.

Hitting back, Likud called on Blue and White No. 2 Yair Lapid “to release Gantz from his obligation to the bloc.” The leaders of Blue and White — composed of Gantz’s Israel Resilience party, Lapid’s Yesh Atid and Moshe Ya’alon’s Telem — have reportedly been at odds whether to join a unity government with Netanyahu.

The New Right party also rejected Gantz’s call to part ways with Netanyahu.

“We won’t dismantle the bloc. Any attempt of yours to divide us will fail,” the party said in a statement.

In addition to meeting with Rivlin Saturday, Gantz was expected to meet again with Liberman next week. Netanyahu has invited Liberman for talks on Sunday.

Last weekend, Liberman called on Netanyahu to put aside his negotiating bloc and for Gantz to accept Rivlin’s unity proposal, saying he would enable whichever of them accepted his conditions to form a government.

After meeting with Gantz, Liberman hinted at disagreements at the top of Blue and White, saying that all leaders from the party must announce they accept the unity plan, which would allow Netanyahu to serve as prime minister but temporarily step aside if indicted.

“From Netanyahu we heard clearly ‘no’ — he will not accept the full plan as I proposed. Here I didn’t hear no, but I also didn’t hear yes in a positive way. It’s sorely missing,” Liberman said.

According to a Channel 13 report Thursday, Rivlin’s unity coalition proposal stalled when Netanyahu wouldn’t commit to not seek parliamentary immunity from his corruption investigations.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to announce whether he will indict Netanyahu, who denies any wrongdoing and has claimed the investigations are an effort by political rivals, the media, prosecutors and law enforcement to remove him from office.

Times of Israel staff contributed to this report.