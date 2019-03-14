PM fries eggs, is mocked for warning of Arabs flocking in 2015

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday released an election video in which he fries eggs in an attempt to warn voters that election rivals the Blue and White party will form a left-wing government with Arab parties.

“Okay, we need to make an omelette,” says Netanyahu as he enters the kitchen at his residence. “Actually, sunny side up would be better.”

The prime minister dons an apron, saying that he needs to keep his work clothes clean, then adds a large amount of olive oil to a non-stick frying pan.

The camera pans to catch a glimpse of a whiteboard in the kitchen on which someone has scrawled, “Only Likud.”

מה אתם הכנתם לארוחת בוקר? מה אתם הכנתם לארוחת בוקר? פורסם על ידי ‏Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו‏ ב- יום חמישי, 14 במרץ 2019

Netanyahu cracks two eggs into the pan, without checking them for blood spots in accordance with Jewish dietary laws.

“This is what I know how to cook,” the prime minister says. “What they are cooking up [the Blue and White party] is a left-wing government with support from left-wing parties and Arab parties.

“They aren’t fooling anyone,” Netanyahu concludes.

Also on Thursday, the Hadash-Ta’al alliance of Arab parties released an image poking fun at Netanyahu’s controversial video on election day 2015, in which he warned that Arab voters were “flocking to the polls” in “droves,” with the help of buses funded by “left-wing NGOs.”

In the picture, Ta’al leader MK Ahmad Tibi and MK Ayman Odeh, the head of Hadash, can be seen in front of buses in the faction’s colors of red and yellow, with the slogan “Flocking to the polls.”