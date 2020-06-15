Police apprehend 26 corruption suspects, including 3 mayors

The Israel Police on Monday said it had apprehended 26 corruption suspects in various local councils around the country, saying they had intervened in state tenders in exchange for money and other benefits.

Hebrew-language media reported that three of the suspects were mayors, and the others included two deputy mayors and the owner of a chain of colleges and schools.

Police took 16 of the suspects for questioning under caution at the Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit, and detained 10 others for questioning before releasing them.

The suspects allegedly all used the same methods but didn’t all coordinate with one another, according to reports.

Police said it was a “complex and large-scale investigation” that had to do with multiple local councils throughout the country.

Those arrested are suspected of bribery, fraud, breach of trust, money laundering and other offenses, police said.

“Each of the suspects allegedly worked to advance tenders under the responsibility of the local councils in exchange for benefits worth money, apparently illegally, and harming the public interest,” police said in a statement.

No details were immediately available on the identities of the suspects or the local councils where the crimes were allegedly committed. There were also no further details on their suspected actions.