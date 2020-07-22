Police arrest Palestinian cultural leaders, raid centers in East Jerusalem

Israeli police arrested two prominent Palestinian cultural leaders on Wednesday at their home in East Jerusalem, police and a defense lawyer said.

Rania Elias, who heads the Yabous Cultural Center, and her husband, Suhail Khoury, director general of the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music, were detained in their home in Jerusalem’s Beit Hanina neighborhood.

The Yabous center and the conservatory were also raided by police and Israeli tax investigators, with documents confiscated.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Palestine Liberation Organization condemned the arrests and raids as part of “Israel’s violent and systematic campaign against Palestinians in occupied Jerusalem.”

According to Elias’s lawyer Nasir Odeh, the couple was “detained on charges of financing terrorist organizations.”

But he stressed that Israel’s broad anti-terrorism laws include a wide range of offense, including accepting money from organizations that the Jewish state has labeled terrorist.

Israel Police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said in a statement that police, with tax authorities, detained “three suspects… in connection with tax evasion and fraud,” without mentioning the individuals by name.

It confirmed the searches “at two organizations that were run in East Jerusalem, claiming that they were involved in Palestinian culture.”

Israeli Occupation Forces invaded the home of and arrested Rania Elias director of the Yabous Cultural Centre,one of the most important #Palestinian cultural centers in #Jerusalem and her husband Suheil Khoury the director of The Edward Said National Conservatory of Music. pic.twitter.com/tANBN8G3fs — Yafa Jarrar (@YafaJarrar) July 22, 2020

Rosenfeld said the individuals were being questioned and the investigation was ongoing.

His statement made no mention of terror-related offenses.

But documents sent to AFP by a conservatory official, presented by police at the time of the search, reference “suspicion of money laundering (and) funding terror.”

The Yabous Cultural Center in East Jerusalem was established in the mid 1990s with a mandate to celebrate Palestinian culture and Arab heritage in the city.

The conservatory, named after the late Palestinian intellectual Said, has branches in Jerusalem and across the occupied West Bank.

Its mandate is to promote music and music education among Palestinian communities.

Israel captured East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six Day War and later annexed it in a move that has not been recognized by much of the international community.

It considers the entire city its capital, while the Palestinians see the eastern sector as the capital of their future state.