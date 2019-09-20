Pop star and actress Demi Lovato visits Western Wall

Pop star Demi Lovato made a surprise appearance at the Western Wall in Jerusalem during a trip that appears to be personal and not related to any music touring, The Jerusalem Post reported Thursday.

The two-time American Grammy nominee, who has sold millions of albums, has not mentioned the trip on social media.

The Post reported that she tweeted from her now-deleted account in 2012 that she has Jewish roots.

According to the Walla news site, Lovato is accompanied on the trip to Israel by her mother.