Pop star and actress Demi Lovato visits Western Wall
search
home page
Not a solo trip

Pop star and actress Demi Lovato visits Western Wall

Star said to have previously tweeted she has Jewish roots is reportedly in Israel with her mother

By JTA Today, 1:03 pm 0 Edit
Demi Lovato arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Demi Lovato arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Pop star Demi Lovato made a surprise appearance at the Western Wall in Jerusalem during a trip that appears to be personal and not related to any music touring, The Jerusalem Post reported Thursday.

The two-time American Grammy nominee, who has sold millions of albums, has not mentioned the trip on social media.

The Post reported that she tweeted from her now-deleted account in 2012 that she has Jewish roots.

According to the Walla news site, Lovato is accompanied on the trip to Israel by her mother.

read more:
comments