Not a solo trip
Pop star and actress Demi Lovato visits Western Wall
Star said to have previously tweeted she has Jewish roots is reportedly in Israel with her mother
Pop star Demi Lovato made a surprise appearance at the Western Wall in Jerusalem during a trip that appears to be personal and not related to any music touring, The Jerusalem Post reported Thursday.
The two-time American Grammy nominee, who has sold millions of albums, has not mentioned the trip on social media.
The Post reported that she tweeted from her now-deleted account in 2012 that she has Jewish roots.
According to the Walla news site, Lovato is accompanied on the trip to Israel by her mother.
Demi Lovato out and about in Jerusalem, Israel – September 19th pic.twitter.com/MbrAPvTHuQ
— Demi Lovato News Media (@JCMD_Media) September 19, 2019
