Rabbi beaten by teens while visiting London

JTA — A rabbi visiting London was beaten and left bleeding on the ground in the city’s Stamford Hill neighborhood.

The incident occurred on Friday night, the London-based Campaign Against Anti-Semitism reported.

The unnamed man described by British media as a “senior rabbi” flew out of London after Shabbat for Israel.

The two teenagers who assaulted the rabbi allegedly shouted “Kill Jews” and “F*** Jews” during the attack, according to the Shomrim of Stamford Hill. The attack has been reported to London Police.

A demonstration against Jew-hatred in politics and mounting anti-Jewish hate crimes is scheduled for December 8 in Parliament Square, the Campaign Against Anti-Semitism said.