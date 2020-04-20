Recoveries from virus continue to outpace new patients, as death toll hits 177

More people recovered over the past 24 hours from COVID-19 than there were new confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel for the fourth straight day, according to Health Ministry figures released Monday, in a sign that the coronavirus pandemic was beginning to abate in the country.

As of Monday evening, 4,049 Israelis have recovered from the virus, an increase of 295 since the night before.

The number of new infections recorded over that same period was 222, bringing the total to 13,713.

There have been 177 deaths from the virus, a rise of five since Sunday evening.

The Health Ministry said 149 people were in serious condition, 119 of whom were on ventilators, up from 109 on Sunday evening.

Another 129 people were in moderate condition and the rest had mild symptoms.

The growing number of recoveries, as well as the slowing pace of new infections, came as Israel began to experiment with rolling back virus restrictions and reopening the economy.

However, officials have warned that restrictions could be put back in place if cases begin to rise again.

Moshe Bar Siman-Tov, director-general of the Health Ministry, warned Monday of a potential fresh outbreak next winter, which he said would be “much more complicated and challenging” than the current one.

Also Monday, lockdowns of the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak and some two dozen Jerusalem neighborhoods ended, despite the former continuing to have the highest per capita infection rate in the country.

The rollback of the specialized restrictions put both cities under the same rules as the rest of the country, which bar people from venturing more than 100 meters from their homes except to purchase food and supplies or go to work. As of Sunday, they may also go 500 meters from home for exercise or prayer, and 500 meters from their workplace for prayer.

Sports activities are allowed in fixed pairs, or with people from the same household. Outdoor prayer groups of up to 19 people are also allowed, with two meters between worshipers, wearing masks.

Despite the eased rules, ministry officials have urged Israelis to continue maintaining social distancing regulations and not to become complacent.