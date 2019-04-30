Rocket fired from Gaza lands in sea off Israel’s coast

A rocket fired from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip landed in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Israel Monday night.

The Israel Defense Forces confirmed in a statement that it had identified a launch from the strip. Residents of the south reported hearing explosions, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

A loud explosion was heard earlier in the northern Gaza Strip, the Ynet news site reported.

Last week, a rocket fired from northern Gaza landed in an open field inside the Palestinian enclave, short of Israeli territory, without causing injuries or damage.

On Saturday, Israeli troops shot at three Palestinian men as they attempted to sabotage the border fence in the northern Gaza Strip, the army said. A military spokeswoman said the IDF opened fire at the group in accordance with standard procedure. She could not say whether any of the men were hit.

Also Saturday, arson balloons launched from Gaza sparked a fire at HaBesor Stream Nature Reserve in southern Israel, firefighting services said.

On Friday, dozens of Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli troops at various locations along the Gaza-Israel border.

According to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry 60 people were wounded on Friday, including 36 who were shot by live fire.

The IDF had no comment on Friday’s injuries, but a spokeswoman said that approximately 7,000 Palestinians were taking part in the Hamas-led protests along the border. She said demonstrators “hurled rocks and a number of explosive devices” toward troops, and the IDF responded in accordance with standard procedures.

The recent violence comes amid ongoing efforts to implement a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

Egypt, the United Nations and Qatar recently brokered ceasefire understandings between Israel and Hamas, which Hebrew media reports have said include an end to violence emanating from Gaza in exchange for the Jewish state easing some of its restrictions on the movement of people and goods into and out of the coastal enclave.