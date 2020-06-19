Ruling delayed to Saturday as gov’t, teachers deadlock on extending school year

Talks between the government and a teachers union on extending the school year broke down Friday, with the country’s top labor court now set to rule whether teachers must work for into the summer vacation to make up for lost class time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Labor Court was expected to issue a ruling in the afternoon, but the education and finance ministries asked to delay the ruling until Saturday evening so they can present additional arguments, Hebrew media reports said.

The ministries petitioned the court Thursday to force teachers to work an additional nine days.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Due to the lockdown that began in mid-March, the entire education system was shuttered for two months, with lessons taking place remotely. As a result, the school year has been extended into July, but union officials for middle school and high school teachers have pushed back on Education Ministry requirements to continue teaching into the summer months.

Though the Israel Teachers Union, which represents elementary school staff, has agreed to the plan, the Secondary School Teachers’ Association of middle and high school teachers has not. And the Teachers Union has conditioned its agreement on the Teachers’ Association also signing the deal.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t reach an agreement. The finance minister [Israel Katz] rejected all the compromises we proposed,” Ran Erez, chairman of the Secondary School Teachers’ Association, told reporters Friday after meeting with education and finance ministry officials.

Quoting sources close to Erez, the Kan public broadcaster said the teachers union offered three more days of classes, but the Finance Ministry rejected this.

Other sources involved in the talks, however, told Kann Erez was to blame for the impasse. They said the government was willing to ease its demand for nine more days of classes, but Erez was uncooperative.

The decision by the government to take the teachers’ union to court comes days after the Finance Ministry said it would reduce the salaries of those who refuse to teach the extra days.

Kobi Bar-Nathan, director of Salary and Employment Agreements at the Finance Ministry, wrote in a letter Monday to Education Ministry Director-General Shmuel Abuav that if teachers of grades 7-10 do not work the additional days, they will not receive full pay for the hours they have already put in giving distance learning classes during the lockdown.

Erez dismissed the threat as having no legal standing and said in a statement Thursday he would “not be bulldozed” by the Education Ministry’s “belligerence” and would fight the extension in court.