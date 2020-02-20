Safdie bros. to launch show within a show with comic Nathan Fielder

JTA — Fresh off their critically acclaimed film “Uncut Gems,” Jewish brothers Benny and Josh Safdie are making a comedy pilot with the Jewish comedian Nathan Fielder.

Fielder is best known for “Nathan for You,” a Comedy Central show.

The Showtime series, called “The Curse,” will star Fielder and Benny Safdie, and Deadline reports it “explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple who star in ‘Flipanthropy,’ their troubled HGTV show.”

HGTV is an American television network that specializes in home improvement and real estate reality shows.

Fielder is set to play the husband and Safdie the producer of the fictional show.

There’s no word on a tentative premiere date, but Twitter is ridiculously excited.

