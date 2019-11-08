Several turtles spotted with swastikas painted on shells, elude authorities
Seattle-area officials call in the feds to help catch the reptiles; ADL calls turtle tagging ‘inhumane and offensive’
Swastikas have been found painted on the shells of several turtles in a park outside Seattle, and local animal control officers are having trouble catching them.
Federal help is now being called in to help apprehend the tagged turtles, according to KIRO, a local TV station. The turtles are at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park. The swastikas appear to be painted in the wrong direction.
A rally against hate will be held at the park at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“This inhumane and offensive act has no place in our community,” read a tweet from the local office of the Anti-Defamation League.
This week, two turtles were spotted with their shells painted with what appear to be swastikas in bright, thick lines at Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park.
