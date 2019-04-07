Shaked, Bennett croon over failed romance between IDF, High Court

The New Right party has earned a reputation in its short life for producing punchy and sometimes controversial campaign videos, such as one in which Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked teases those who call her fascist in a faux ad for “Fascism” perfume, and another in which Education Minister Naftali Bennett explains to a dove that peace based on “conciliatory naivete” doesn’t work.

On Saturday night, the party uploaded its first music video, a duet by the two party co-chairs that depicts the falling apart of a romantic relationship between a soldier and an attorney, representing the IDF and the High Court of Justice, respectively.

Bennett and Shaked have made the reduction of legal and judicial oversight in general, and specifically over IDF actions, a linchpin of their campaign, arguing that the army is limited in its ability to defeat its opponents by a culture of constant, intrusive supervision.

It’s part of the party’s broader campaign to keep Shaked in the Justice Ministry, where she will continue her efforts to pass judicial reform weakening the powers of the High Court, and to send Bennett to the Defense Ministry, where he says he will lead a more aggressive defense posture on Israel’s borders with Hamas-led Gaza, as well as Lebanon and Syria.

Shaked opens the video, singing the first stanzas and chorus:

Today we separate, and for good reason,

Too many years I’ve done you harm.

We tried it together till we couldn’t stand it,

We were weak in the face of Hamas.

I know you asked, ‘For how long?’

A smart army like you is better off without me.

Remember always our mutual vow —

The most important thing is to protect our troops.

Goodbye High Court, goodbye IDF,

It’s best if we keep our distance.

We’re not a wife and husband,

You have to be strong.

Bennett then comes in with a voiceover in the soldier’s voice:

My commander says, ‘You must charge.’

My attorney says, ‘You might be sorry.’

It’s confusing, it’s unsettling,

When I stand in front of a terrorist.

I’m armed, I’m determined,

But you won’t let go.

I’m separating in order to win,

I don’t have a choice.

It’s nice that you give me advice from the side.

In the end, in the war, you leave me standing alone.

Shaked, the voice of the legal profession, returns with the chorus:

Goodbye High Court, goodbye IDF,

It’s best if we keep our distance.

We’re not a wife and husband,

You have to be strong.

Goodbye High Court, goodbye IDF,

Separation doesn’t always hurt.

It’s like a pebble in a shoe,

Not an arrow in the heart.

Today we separate, and for good reason.

The video ends with the lawyer figure walking off the scene as the soldier stands alone in front of a fluttering Israeli flag. The party’s slogan — “Shaked to justice, Bennett to defense” — then fades in.