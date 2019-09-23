Soldier dies of electrocution in ornamental pool

An IDF serviceman who was electrocuted after stumbling into an ornamental pool in the northern Tel Aviv neighborhood of Ramat Hahayal this weekend has died, Ichilov Hospital announced on Monday.

The 20-year old soldier, who was not named in press reports, fell into the pool after exiting a bar on Friday evening. People at the scene performed CPR on the soldier until the arrival of first responders, who took him to the hospital in critical condition. A second man, who also fell into the pool, sustained moderate injuries and was subsequently discharged.

According to the Ynet news site, the Israel Electric Corporation performed a check of the electrical systems at the pool and did not find anything unusual. A manager at the Ziv Towers Management Company and another man are currently being investigated by police on suspicion of negligence.

Several months before Friday’s incident, a five-year old received an electrical shock after falling into the same pool but no charges were filed in that incident and no investigation was opened.