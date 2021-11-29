Hanukkah, vaccines for kids, and return of the Bibi trial

As we light our first candle, we deeply fry some Israel/Diaspora Hanukkah traditions. Yonit and Jonathan also talk about the lively discussion following Israel’s project to vaccinate its children, and the new plot twist in the never ending Netanyahu trial.

And how did Yonit end up in the Back to the Future DeLorean? Happy Hanukkah everyone!

