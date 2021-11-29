Hanukkah, vaccines for kids, and return of the Bibi trial

As we light our first candle, we deeply fry some Israel/Diaspora Hanukkah traditions. Yonit and Jonathan also talk about the lively discussion following Israel’s project to vaccinate its children, and the new plot twist in the never ending Netanyahu trial.
And how did Yonit end up in the Back to the Future DeLorean? Happy Hanukkah everyone!
About Unholy from Keshet: Yonit Levi of Channel 12 Israel and Jonathan Freedland of The Guardian are two Jews on the news. Each week on the podcast, Levi in Tel Aviv and Freedland in London give their take on developments in politics and life in Israel, the US, the UK and around the world. Since they’re Jews, you can expect to hear far more than two opinions at any given time.
