Steven Spielberg’s daughter arrested on assault charges

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — An adopted daughter of film director Steven Spielberg was arrested in Tennessee in a domestic incident involving her boyfriend, police said.

Mikaela Spielberg, 23, was charged with domestic assault causing bodily injury early Saturday. She was released from a jail in Nashville later Saturday, jail records showed.

According to a Metropolitan Nashville Police affidavit, officers said Spielberg and her boyfriend were involved in an argument after returning from a bar. After the victim made a “rude comment” toward Spielberg, she started throwing objects at him, injuring his hand and wrist, WZTV-TV reported.

Jail records didn’t indicate whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charge. A March 9 court hearing on the charge was scheduled.

Mikaela Spielberg, who was adopted as a child by Steven Spielberg and his wife, actress Kate Capshaw, recently revealed that she was working as a porn star.

She told the New York Post that she had told her parents about her new profession and that they were “intrigued” and supportive.

“Outwardly, Steven and Kate — who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure — have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her. Obviously, though, they’re embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world,” an unnamed family friend told the Post.