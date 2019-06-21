Survivor invites Ocasio-Cortez to tour Auschwitz with him

JTA — A Poland-born Holocaust survivor from New Jersey on Friday invited Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to tour Auschwitz following her remarks about concentration camps.

Edward Mosberg, 93, extended the invitation to the Democrat lawmaker who on Monday touched off a heated debate in the media about her use of the term, which is widely associated with Nazi Germany, to describe migration detention facilities in the United States.

“It should be a requirement of all United States Congressmen to visit Auschwitz,” wrote Mosberg, honorary president of the Holocaust commemoration group From the Depths.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

It is necessary in Ocasio-Cortez’s case because of her “lack of proper education on the Holocaust,” the foundation’s founder, Jonny Daniels, also wrote in the invitation.

Mosberg, a multi-millionaire who had survived several Nazi camps, wore a kippa bearing President Donald Trump’s portrait to a Holocaust commemoration event earlier this year.

Amid criticism by Jewish groups and others over the analogy she made — including by Yad Vashem, Israel’s national Holocaust museum — Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter doubled down on her use of the term.

Her critics, including historian Deborah Lipstadt, argued the analogy is inaccurate and therefore potentially harmful to efforts to reverse the government’s detainment policies.

Many others defended Ocasio-Cortez’s comparison, including George Takei, an actor who was imprisoned in the United States during World War II because he is of Japanese descent.

“I was inside two of them, in America,” he tweeted. “And yes, we are operating such camps again,” Takei wrote.