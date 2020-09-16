Swastikas spray-painted in streets of Chattanooga, Tennessee

JTA — Swastikas were spray-painted on public spaces in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The swastikas were discovered on Sunday morning painted on the Walnut Street Bridge and in the Bluff View Art District. They were cleaned off by Monday.

The Chattanooga Police Department is looking at footage from security cameras, the Chattanoogan reported.

“While we do not know the intent of those who perpetrated this act, we know that the end result is residents feeling less comfortable in their home,” Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke said in a statement on Twitter. “Our city is resolved to condemn anyone who seeks to intimidate or foment violence against any ethnic or religious group.”

The Community Relations Committee of the Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga said in a statement that the swastika “has become representative of white supremacy and hate groups around the world.”

It added that “Hate against one is hate against all.”