Three Palestinians detained after crossing border from Gaza Strip

Three Palestinians were arrested Sunday after crossing the border fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The Palestinians, who crossed the boundary from the northern area of the Palestinian enclave, were found to be carrying a knife, the military said in a statement.

There were no reports on injuries in the incident.

The Palestinians were transferred to Israeli authorities for questioning, the army said.

Gazans, some of seek to escape the Strip’s dire humanitarian crisis, are regularly caught crossing the border into Israel.

Earlier Sunday rocket sirens blared in the southern community of Kibbutz Nahal Oz near the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said the alarm was not caused by incoming rocket fire.

The statement appeared to suggest another form of fire could have triggered the siren.

Southern Israeli communities are regularly targeted by rockets fired by Gaza terrorist groups.