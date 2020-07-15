Trump warns Iran against executing three protesters

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Wednesday against executing three people allegedly involved in protests in November 2019.

“Three individuals were sentenced to death in Iran for participating in protests,” he tweeted. “The execution is expected momentarily. Executing these three people sends a terrible signal to the world and should not be done!”

Iran’s judiciary said Tuesday that a court had upheld the death sentences for criminal actions during protests last November sparked by a hike in gasoline prices.

Reformist Shargh newspaper named the three as Amirhossein Moradi, a 26-year-old who worked at a cellphone retailer; Said Tamjidi, a 28-year-old student; and Mohammad Rajabi, also 26.

سه نفر در ایران برای شرکت کردن در تظاهرات محکوم به مرگ شده اند. اعدام آنها در هر لحظه قابل انتظار است. اعدام این سه نفر پیامی اسفناک به دنیا می فرستد و نباید انجام شود. #اعدام_نکنید — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2020

Iran has blamed last year’s violence on “thugs” backed by its foes the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

The demonstrations erupted after authorities more than doubled fuel prices overnight, exacerbating economic hardships in the sanctions-hit country.

Gasoline pumps were torched, police stations attacked and shops looted, before security forces stepped in amid a near-total internet blackout.

A senior Iranian lawmaker said in June that 230 were killed and thousands injured during the protests.

The United States has claimed that more than 1,000 were killed.