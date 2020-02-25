Trump’s doctor hid cauliflower in his mashed potatoes – report

US President Donald Trump’s former physician has spilled the beans on how he tried to get his patient-in-chief to lose some weight, including trying to slip healthy vegetables into his diet and hiding the ice cream.

Speaking to The New York Times in an interview published Monday, Ronny Jackson talked about his regrets at not being able to slim down the president or introduce a fitness regime into the White House.

Jackson was appointed Physician to the President in 2013 during the Obama administration and was retained by Trump, a fast food aficionado who is said to enjoy eating burgers, beef, and plenty of ketchup, washed down with several cans of Diet Coke a day.

Jackson told the paper that staff tried different ploys to improve Trump’s eating habits.

“But we were working on his diet,” he said. “We were making the ice cream less accessible, we were putting cauliflower into the mashed potatoes.”

At a 2018 press conference, Jackson gave Trump a healthy rating because he has “great genes,” though he also said he wanted to see the president lose 10-15 pounds (4.5-6.8 kilograms) and bring an exercise machine into the White House.

“The exercise stuff never took off as much as I wanted it to,” Jackson admitted to the newspaper.

Since then Trump has gained four more pounds (1.8 kg), the Times reported.

Jackson left the administration four months after the 2018 news conference and is currently running to represent Texas’s 13th congressional district as a Republican in the 2020 elections.

Trump is on an official visit this week to India, where he is being hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump will sit down for several meals with Modi, a vegetarian, meaning the fare will not include any meat, CNN reported Sunday.