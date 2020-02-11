Turkish delivery man given 2 years’ jail for spitting on pizza

A Turkish court sentenced a delivery driver to two years in prison for spitting on a pizza before giving it to a customer, local media reported on Tuesday.

The incident took place in 2017 in the central Anatolian city of Eskisehir and was captured by a security camera in the customer’s apartment building.

The footage showed the delivery man, identified as Burak S., spitting on the pizza and recording the moment on his cellphone. His motive was unknown.

The man denied the claim during Tuesday’s hearing, the official Anadolu news agency reported.

“I didn’t spit on the pizza,” he told the court. “I demand my acquittal.”

But the court in Eskisehir convicted him on charges of “damaging property” and “poisoning food and endangering people’s health,” Anadolu said.

He was sentenced to two years and six months.

The case came to light after the owner of the apartment building saw the incident while watching the security footage and alerted the pizza customer, prompting the criminal complaint.