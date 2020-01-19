Two killed in separate road wrecks overnight

Two people were killed in separate road crashes late Saturday and early Sunday.

A woman, 21, died after a car she was in collided head-on with another vehicle on Route 5504, near Kfar Saba in the central Sharon region,Saturday night.

Pictures from the scene showed one car upside down and another car with heavy damage to its front. The reason for the crash was not immediately clear.

“Next to the overturned car was a woman on the ground who was unconscious and suffering from massive organ failure … we were forced to declare her dead,” a paramedic said in a statement to the media.

The woman was named as Kalansua resident Ahlam Salama, according to the Ynet news website.

Five other people were injured in the crash, including an 11-year-old girl. None of them had life-threatening injuries.

In the West Bank, a man in his 30s was killed early Sunday morning when his car went up in flames after colliding with a truck on Route 90 near the Mifgash Habeka’a rest area.

First responders said the man was dead by the time they were able to pull him from the smoldering wreckage.

A numbers of fatal crashes along the winding Jordan Valley highway in recent years have sparked calls for significant safety upgrades on the road. According to Ynet, 132 people have been killed in the last decade on the road, which runs the length of Israel from north to south and traverses the West Bank.

On Saturday morning, a 22-year-old man was killed when his car ran into a boulder on the side of Route 90 near the southern part of the Dead Sea.

The year 2019 saw a significant spike in road deaths, with 355 people killed, up from 316 the year earlier, according to the Transportation Ministry.

The three fatalities over the weekend bring the number of road deaths in Israel and the West Bank to nine so far in 2020, a slight dip from the same period in 2019.