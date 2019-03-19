Two men dead in Haifa in suspected double homicide

Police said Tuesday that they opened a double homicide investigation after the bodies of two men were found in an apartment in the northern coastal city of Haifa.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and is expected to appear at Haifa Magistrate’s Court later in the day for a hearing on the extension of his remand, police said.

Police were called to the apartment by an acquaintance of one of the victims after they were unable to contact him, the Ynet news site reported.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Upon arriving at the scene, one body was immediately discovered and the second was found during a search.

The two victims, thought to be in their 50s, were not immediately identified.