Two woman found dead in Jerusalem after apparent fall from building

Two young women were killed early Monday after apparently falling from a tall building in Jerusalem, medics said.

There was no immediate comment from police and the circumstances of the incident were not clear.

Magen David Adom workers found the bodies of the two at the foot of a tall industrial building on Beit Hadfus street in the Givat Shaul neighborhood.

“When we reached the site we found two young women in their 20’s unconscious, not breathing and without a pulse,” medics said. “They were suffering from massive trauma. We carried out medical checks and were forced to declare them both dead.”