US, allies to discuss ‘efforts to hold Russia accountable’ as invasion escalates

WASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden will convene a meeting of allies to discuss the Ukraine conflict Tuesday, the White House said, after Kyiv announced Russia had launched a major new offensive in the east of the country.
The meeting, announced on Biden’s schedule, “is part of our regular coordination with allies and partners in support of Ukraine,” an official told AFP, without naming who would be included on the video call.
It will also cover “efforts to hold Russia accountable,” the White House said.
The meeting comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia, which invaded its pro-Western neighbor on February 24, had launched a large-scale offensive in the eastern Donbas region, a move predicted by Kyiv for weeks.
Fighting has intensified in eastern Ukraine after Russia withdrew troops from the region around the capital Kyiv and refocused its efforts in Donbas, which pro-Moscow separatists have partly controlled since 2014.
Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition
by email and never miss our top stories
By signing up, you agree to the terms
The United States and Western allies have heaped pressure on Moscow via sanctions, while supporting Ukraine through military and other aid.
Asked Monday whether new measures would soon be announced, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said Washington would “continue to escalate our financial sanctions and other economic measures against the Russian Federation until and unless Moscow relents in its campaign against Ukraine.”
“We have not yet seen that, and we’ll continue to raise the costs.”
We're telling a critical story
Yes, I'll give
Yes, I'll give
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
Israel is now a far more prominent player on the world stage than its size suggests. As The Times of Israel's Diplomatic Correspondent, I'm well aware that Israel's security, strategy and national interests are always scrutinized and have serious implications.
It takes balance, determination, and knowledge to accurately convey Israel's story, and I come to work every day aiming to do so fully.
Financial support from readers like you allows me to travel to witness both war (I just returned from reporting in Ukraine) and the signing of historic agreements. And it enables The Times of Israel to remain the place readers across the globe turn to for accurate news about Israel's relationship with the world.
If it's important to you that independent, fact-based coverage of Israel's role in the world exists and thrives, I urge you to support our work. Will you join The Times of Israel Community today?
Thank you,
Lazar Berman, Diplomatic Correspondent
You're a dedicated reader
Join Our Community
Join Our Community
Already a member? Sign in to stop seeing this
We’re really pleased that you’ve read X Times of Israel articles in the past month.
That’s why we started the Times of Israel ten years ago - to provide discerning readers like you with must-read coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.
So now we have a request. Unlike other news outlets, we haven’t put up a paywall. But as the journalism we do is costly, we invite readers for whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining The Times of Israel Community.
For as little as $6 a month you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to Times of Israel Community members.
Thank you,
David Horovitz, Founding Editor of The Times of Israel
comments