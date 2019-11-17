US radio host criticizes Trump, is fired mid-show by conservative station

JTA — A Denver talk radio host said he was fired mid-show by the conservative radio station that hosts it, after he criticized Donald Trump on air.

Craig Silverman, who is a former chief deputy district attorney and who is Jewish, told the Denver Post that he was in the middle of talking about former Trump personal attorney Roy Cohn on his show on 710 KNUS radio when he was interrupted by network news.

KNUS program director Kelly Michaels came in to the studio and told Silverman, “You’re done,” he told the newspaper.

Silverman tweeted in response to his apparent firing: “I cannot and will not toe strict Trump party line. I call things as I see them. I see corruption and blatant dishonesty by President and his cronies. I also see bullying/smearing of American heroes w/courage to take oath and tell truth. Their bravery inspires me.”

Silverman has told his radio audience that he voted for Trump in 2016, and for Mitt Romney in 2012.

His show has been on KNUS for the last five years. He co-hosted a political talk show on Clear Channel for the 10 years before that, the Washington Post reported.

During his recent shows, Silverman has indicated that it is valid for Congress to hold an impeachment inquiry, and has questioned Trump’s alleged actions in his dealings with Ukraine.